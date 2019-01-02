Each week of the college football season, Rivals teamed up with Pro Football Focus to bring you the most detailed breakdown of LSU games.

The Tigers earned their 10th win of the season on New Year’s Day with a 40-32 victory over previously unbeaten UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, the program’s first victory in that setting which snapped UCF’s 25-game win streak, which dated back to 2016. It also gave LSU its first 10-win campaign since 2013.

How did the Tigers grade out on offense? Here are the details: