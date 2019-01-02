PFF Grades: LSU offense vs. UCF
The Tigers earned their 10th win of the season on New Year’s Day with a 40-32 victory over previously unbeaten UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, the program’s first victory in that setting which snapped UCF’s 25-game win streak, which dated back to 2016. It also gave LSU its first 10-win campaign since 2013.
How did the Tigers grade out on offense? Here are the details:
Some interesting notes from the results:
—Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson shared the team lead for receiving with 58 snaps apiece. Chase led LSU with 6 receptions for 93 yards, including a touchdown, and was one of four LSU players with at least three catches and one of three — along with Jefferson and Sullivan — to have more than 76 yards receiving.
--Joe Burrow had one of his best passing games of the season. LSU’s junior quarterback earned an 89.8 grade passing, his third-best mark behind the Rice and Ole Miss games. It’s fair to call UCF the best opponent of that group.
—LSU’s offensive line was the difference in this game. Lloyd Cushenberry was the highest grader, good for a 71.7 score, but the five up front thrived in protecting Burrow. Four of the five starters on LSU’s line graded 80.0 or above in terms of pass-blocking. The exception was left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who still managed an impressive 73.6 grade in that area. Overall, the five starters averaged an 82.36, and four will return next season.
|Player
|Position
|Total Snaps
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Burrow
|
QB
|
90
|
83.9
|
Ja'Marr Chase
|
WR
|
58
|
80.1
|
Stephen Sullivan
|
WR
|
35
|
79.0
|
Derrick Dillon
|
WR
|
25
|
76.8
|
Lloyd Cushenberry III
|
C
|
90
|
71.7
|
Justin Jefferson
|
WR
|
58
|
71.1
|
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|
RB
|
27
|
67.8
|
Nick Brossette
|
RB
|
62
|
66.2
|
Austin Deculus
|
RT
|
90
|
65.0
|
Jacory Washington
|
TE
|
2
|
60.0
|
Lanard Fournette
|
RB
|
1
|
60.0
|
Damien Lewis
|
RG
|
90
|
59.5
|
Saahdiq Charles
|
LT
|
90
|
58.0
|
Foster Moreau
|
TE
|
87
|
57.0
|
Garrett Brumfield
|
LG
|
90
|
55.2
|
Racey McMath
|
TE
|
30
|
54.3
|
Terrace Marshall Jr.
|
WR
|
37
|
52.0
|
Tory Carter
|
FB
|
28
|
51.0