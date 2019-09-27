PFF Defensive Grades: Which LSU defenders have highest early-season marks?
Each week of the college football season, Rivals teamed up with Pro Football Focus to bring you the most detailed breakdown of LSU games.The No. 4 Tigers (4-0, 1-0) head into their first of two bye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news