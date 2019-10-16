PFF Offensive Grades vs. Florida: O-line sets table for Joe Burrow show
Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you the most detailed breakdown of LSU games each week of the season.The Tigers (6-0, 2-0) pulled away from previously undefeated Florida (6-1,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news