News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 10:59:26 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Patrick Queen, Justin Thomas lead the LSU defense against Utah State

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

Each week of the college football season, Rivals teamed up with Pro Football Focus to bring you the most detailed breakdown of LSU games.LSU turned in its best defensive performance of the year in ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}