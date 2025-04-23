PFSN mock draft simulator predicts where LSU draftees will land

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and everybody is filling in their final mock drafts of the season. Instead of making my own, I decided to let the computer take charge and predict where LSU's draftees will land in the 2025 NFL Draft. I used the Pro Football & Sports Network's mock draft simulator to assemble this mock. In my opinion, they have the best big board and feel for where guys will be drafted, and I wanted to get the most realistic outcome with this exercise. Here's where PFSN thinks LSU players will be drafted this weekend:

Advertisement

Will Campbell - Las Vegas Raiders, Pick 6

Will Campbell is certainly going to be LSU's first player coming off the board this weekend, and PFSN has him going to the Las Vegas Raiders. A lot of draft experts have him going to the Patriots at four, but PFSN has him sliding a bit further to a team with a big need at OT.

Mason Taylor - Los Angeles Chargers, Pick 55

This is a little later than I think Taylor will come off the board - I have him going in the 35-45 range, but anywhere in the second round is a good landing spot for him. I especially like him going to the Chargers, who don't have a star tight end, but have a guy like Justin Herbert who would thrive with a weapon like Taylor.

Bradyn Swinson - New England Patriots, Pick 69

Bradyn Swinson comes off the board in the early-third round to the New England Patriots. I've seen him mocked in the fourth a lot, but I really think he's going to be a day two selection. He showed the NFL that he can produce against the best talent in CFB last year, and I think he'll be gone before pick 80.

Emery Jones Jr. - San Francisco 49ers, Pick 75

Just a few picks later, PFSN has Emery Jones coming off the board to the San Francisco 49ers. I love this spot for him. He'd get to come in and battle for the starting RT spot, and if he doesn't win it, he gets to learn from Trent Williams, one of the best tackles the sport has seen. The early-third round seems just about right for him despite some mocks having him going in the fourth or later.

Zy Alexander - Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick 83

Another third rounder for LSU in this mock is Zy Alexander, who falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 83. Again, he's another guy I think is going too low in most mock drafts. He has ideal size at 6-foot-2, 194-pounds and put a lot of good tape out there in 2024. He was a bit of a late bloomer, but someone will take a shot on him in day two or early-day three.

Miles Frazier - Seattle Seahawks, Pick 98

Miles Frazier becomes the sixth LSU player to be selected in the top-100 picks in this mock draft. PFSN has him coming off the board at pick 98 to the Seattle Seahawks, who need a ton of help across their offensive line. He would be in a battle for a starting guard spot immediately, and he'd have a decent shot at winning it in Seattle.

Sai'vion Jones - Carolina Panthers, Pick 146

You have to wait nearly another 50 picks for the next Tiger to come off the board in this mock with Sai'vion Jones going to the Panthers at pick 148. I think round four or five is the sweet spot for Jones, who's draft stock rose after a great Senior Bowl performance.

Garrett Dellinger - San Francisco 49ers, Pick 150