BATON ROUGE, La. — After a loss at the hands of Florida, there were some notable ins, outs and changes at LSU’s “Tell The Truth” practice on Monday.

Foster Moreau and Tyler Shelvin were both not spotted. Moreau, LSU’s starting tight end, has yet to miss a game or practice this season. He has dealt with a lingering injury and has rocked a knee brace for most of the fall.

Thaddeus Moss was working with the tight ends in Moreau’s place. The North Carolina State transfer, who has yet to suit up for a game to date, was full go with the tight ends.

Shelvin did not travel with the team to The Swamp on Saturday and expressed frustration with his playing time following the season-opening win over Miami. He was missing from Monday’s practice.

Jacob Phillips, who was a game-time call against Florida, returned to practice and received some physical coaching from defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. The sophomore missed last Monday’s practice and sported a gold non-contact jersey later on in the week before Ed Orgeron made the decision to start freshman Micah Baskerville last Saturday.

Jonathan Giles received first-team reps out of the slot and was working closely with passing-game coordinator Jerry Sullivan. Giles showed up in a No. 12 jersey for Saturday’s contest and continued wearing the number at Monday’s practice.

Sophomore Jontre Kirklin saw action in the slot behind Giles and junior Derrick Dillon. Kirklin signed with LSU in 2017 as an athlete and could be moved to offense to add depth in the slot. Mannie Netherly and freshman Kelvin Joseph saw second-team reps at cornerback behind starters Kristian Fulton and Greedy Williams with Kirklin working with a different position group.

JaCoby Stevens worked with the safeties for the second week in a row. Eric Monroe, another reserve at the position, was not spotted during Monday’s practice.

Along the offensive line, Saahdiq Charles and Adrian Magee remained at left tackle and left guard, respectively, as Orgeron stated earlier in the day. Magee practiced two days at guard in place of an injured Garrett Brumfield before last week’s game at Florida. Magee is expected to remain at left guard until Brumfield can return, which should be for next Saturday’s game against Mississippi State on Oct. 20.

Chasen Hines saw reps behind Magee and Badara Traore got work behind Charles on the left side. Donavaughn Campbell, who started at left guard against Ole Miss, was back on the right side backing up Damien Lewis.