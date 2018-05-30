Injuries have shut down more than half a dozen everyday players for a period of time – none more impactful than shortstop Josh Smith’s stress reaction in his back. Smith started only six games all year – three at shortstop and three at third base in his aborted midseason comeback.

The 2018 season has not been an easy one for LSU coach Paul Mainieri.

But, all of these physical problems have not caused the most worries for Mainieri.

No, it has been a pitching staff which has take a roller-coaster ride during the 2018 season. A staff ERA of 4.68 is not the path to a successful season.

The pitching situation, more than anything else, is the reason the Tigers find themselves as a No. 2 seed in this weekend’s regional at Corvallis (Ore.), which is being hosted by No. 3 national seed Oregon State. Mainieri is not sure how is rotation is going to line up for the tournament.

Mainieri knows the identity of the starting pitcher for Friday’s opening-round game against San Diego State. However, he did not reveal the name of the starter to members of the media Tuesday. All that is known is either Zack Hess or Nick Bush will be given the ball first against the Aztecs.

Ma’Khail Hilliard, who pitched only once in the Southeastern Conference tournament last week, had some arm stiffness after that outing. Hilliard threw off flat ground Tuesday afternoon under the watch of Mainieri, pitching coach Alan Dunn and trainer Corey Couture.

Mainieri is in a totally different position from last year when he could pencil in a weekend rotation of Alex Lange, Jared Poche and Eric Walker. Only Hess has made a start each week of the 2018 season.

“It’s been tough this year,” Mainieri said. “The whole offseason we did not know what we were going to get out of Hess moving from closer to starter. He struggled in his first start and then he threw well for several weeks. Then, Zack went back to struggling. Then, you saw a great game from him last week.”

“You know how things turned out with Caleb Gilbert. We got some things we did not expect from Ma’Khail Hiliard and AJ Labas did some good things. You like to go to bed at night and know what you have. This year, we don’t know what we have to count on.”

In the Tigers’ last nine games – three at Auburn and six at the SEC tournament, only two pitchers delivered a quality start – Hilliard against Auburn and Hess against Arkansas. Hess was the only starter to throw at least five innings in the SEC tournament.

The stars of the pitching staff recently have been relievers Todd Peterson and Cam Sanders. Peterson (2.08) and Sanders (2.38) are the only LSU pitchers with an earned run average less than 3.50 over the last nine games. Sanders retired 25 of the 28 batters he faced at the SEC tournament.

“I have been more convicted to get the ball in the strike zone,” said Sanders, who has probably impressed major league scouts enough to get drafted next week. “I have tried not to be too perfect with my pitches.

“As far as my mechanics, I have lifted my leg a little higher which keeps me from bouncing the ball. When I can get my curve going, that’s in the hitters’ mind. Then, I can beat them with my fast ball.”

Dunn believes that Sanders has been making steady progress over the second half of the season.

“Everybody looks at what Cam did last week,” Dunn said. “But, he has been coming on the last month. There was a good outing against South Carolina and one against Arkansas. He has been in some critical roles where he can go in the game and keep us close.

“I have seen him mature and grow as a pitcher. His confidence level is now matching his stuff. Cam has become a very viable part of our pitching staff.”

Peterson has assumed the responsibility of being the closer in recent weeks. He saved a victory against Auburn one against Mississippi State in the SEC tournament. Then, Peterson delivered a five-inning appearance against South Carolina – a game which featured his two-run, 12th-inning double.

“I have bought into my new role,” Peterson said. “As a closer, you just have to go out there for one inning, although it may turn out to be five innings. You can have a different mindset as a closer. As a starter, you don’t want to spend yourself early. As a closer, you can be all in for one inning.”

Peterson began the season as the Tigers’ No. 3 starter. However, he did not go more than four innings in outings against Notre Dame and Texas. Peterson gave up eight runs and 11 hits in those eight innings. He found himself in a set-up role until he saved LSU’s victory against Arkansas on May 5.

“Obviously, Todd has had different roles the past two years,” Dunn said. “Now, he has solidified himself in a role (closer). This role is conducive for his repertoire of pitches. He has a demeanor which embraces the closer’s role.

“You have to have that guy at the back end of the game who has power-type stuff. Todd has that power fast ball and he has the ability to fill up the strike zone.”





Here are the statistics for LSU’s key pitchers in its last nine games.

Todd Peterson: 3 games, 8.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 2.08 ERA

Cam Sanders: 4 games, 11.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 15 K, 2.38 ERA

Nick Bush: 2 games, 5 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 3.60 ERA

Caleb Gilbert: 3 games, 8 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 4.50 ERA

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 2 games, 11.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 11 K, 4.63 ERA

Zack Hess: 3 games, 13 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 10 K, 5.54 ERA

Austin Bain: 2 games, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 6.75 ERA

Devin Fontenot: 5 games, 5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 14.40 ERA