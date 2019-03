LSU hosted its annual pro day on Friday with 12 former Tigers in attendance for the event as a last chance effort to display their skill sets to NFL scouts.

Among those in attendance were linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams, both projected as first round picks, as well as tight end Foster Moreau who has raised his draft stock exponentially after a positive Senior Bowl and NFL combine performances.

White elected not to participate in any of the field drills but did do some position work as the only LSU linebacker to enter the draft. Despite running a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, White didn’t treat the pro day as a “victory lap,” saying he wanted to be on the field to put any doubts to rest about his ability.

“There’s always work to be done and I haven’t been drafted yet so I’m still trying to solidify myself,” White said. “By doing those drills it shows my competitive nature, it shows my hard work and I’m trying to create my own lane. There aren’t too many linebackers that have gone top-5 so that’s what I want to show teams, that I’m worthy of that pick.”

It’s an exciting time for the Butkus award winner as he disclosed he recently inked a contract with Nike and announced he would be attending the NFL draft in April to walk across the stage.

“That’s a lifetime dream,” White said about attending the draft. “Every kid dreams of walking across that stage, hugging Roger Goodell and getting that jersey with the No. 1 on it, means it’s my time.”

White said there is one team that is in “love” with him but wouldn’t disclose who that team was. White did say that there has been interest from multiple teams in the top-10 that are eyeing him as a potential pick to anchor their defense.

“Just before this pro day I had six visits with teams that have top picks,” White said. “Anything can happen so I want to go into draft night with no expectations but expecting for the best.”

“He worked his way and earned his way,” coach Ed Orgeron said of White. “He has great character, great drive but it was a hard decision for him to leave LSU. I do believe that being hungry, being humble is part of his makeup.”

Williams differed a little from White, electing to do the bench press and also a vertical jump in the weight room, before the drills began. Williams had eight reps on the bench press and recorded a 36 inch vertical jump before doing position drills.

The redshirt sophomore has drawn criticism for his lack of aggression on tackling from multiple scouts but Williams is confident that he has proven himself worthy of a first round pick.

“My response to all that is letting them know I’m physical and that I can play whatever position you need me to play,” Williams said. “I’m versatile and just put me at a position and I’ll show what I can do.”

Williams didn’t mince his words when he proclaimed to be the best cornerback in the draft and said he’s taken meetings with multiple teams in the first round about what kind of player he is. Williams said his agent’s phone won’t stop ringing with teams like the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Raiders all expressing interest.

“I played two years at LSU with eight picks,” Williams said. “You do the math, are you going to take a ball hawk or a guy who played four years and only have seven picks. A lot of teams called and told me what they wanted to see from me at pro day and we did what we wanted.”

Williams along with Orgeron and White will be at the draft to support one another and the LSU program as a whole.

Moreau came into the season as a tight end primarily known for his blocking skills but said teams over the last few months have been “pleasantly surprised” at his route running and pass catching ability.

Positive showings at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine have raised eyebrows and has allowed his draft stock to rise significantly to where he could hear his name called on day two of the draft come April.

One report on Friday from Larry Holder of the Athletic said that the New Orleans Saints were one team that’s monitoring Moreau closely. The Saints have a need at tight end after the retirement of Ben Watson so Moreau’s hometown could be an option.

“Guys didn’t really know my skill set and that’s not anyone’s fault but what I did here at LSU helped us win a ton of games,” Moreau said. “To be able to go out to the Senior Bowl and flash a little bit of receiving raised questions and I answered those questions at the combine.”

Moreau said his best attributes come off the field, with the belief that football is based on not only ability but what a player can handle mentally as well.

“Grit, toughness, responsibility and the ability to fight no matter what,” Moreau said. “My attention to detail and preparation is what helps me get through a week and that’s what I’ve always hung my hat on.”

“He was raised right, has a great family and came here and I think he was one of the toughest guys on the team,” Orgeron said. “We gave him the No. 18 and that means a lot because when you get that number it means your performance on and off the field. I do believe people are going to able to see Foster can catch the ball, he can block and he’ll have a great career.”

Orgeron said every NFL team was in attendance on Friday and that most organizations know what they’re getting when drafting an LSU Tiger.

“They get a hard nose, tough well coached young man with great character,” Orgeron said. “I’m so proud with the way all our guys worked today with the interviews and work ethic. It was a magnificent representation of our football program today.”