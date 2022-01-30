Porter's fourth-quarter blitz leads LSU's comeback win over Kentucky

There was nothing strategic or magical about how LSU erased a five-point deficit after three quarters and recorded a 78-69 SEC women’s basketball victory over Kentucky Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Center.

The Tigers had All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer and the Wildcats didn’t.

Pointer had 28 points, including outscoring UK by herself in the fourth quarter 19-16, to boost No. 11 Tigers to a victory that improved LSU’s record to 18-4 overall and 6-3 in the SEC.

"I just stayed the course," Pointer said. "Regardless the way I'd been shooting the rest of the game, I continued to have that confidence in myself and I was able to make some shots for the team."

With Pointer teaming with Alexis Morris (20 points) and Jalin Cherry (11 points) in the backcourt, that trio scored 59 points (including 5 of 8 3-pointers), grabbed 15 rebounds, dealt 8 assists and had 5 steals.

Tigers center Faustine Aifuwa had 15 points and 8 rebounds, including 6 points and 2 blocked shots.

Kentucky (9-9, 2-6 SEC) was led by All-American senior guard Rhyne Howard had a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Jada Walker added a career-high 21 points.

It was a game of quarter-ending runs – LSU 8-0 to end the first period leading 23-17, Kentucky 7-2 to lead at halftime 34-33 and Kentucky 8-0 to lead 53-48 at the end of third.

The Tigers exploded for a 30-point fourth quarter, nearly equaling their first-half point total. They were virtually flawless, hitting 9 of 13 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws with no turnovers.

LSU doesn’t play again until next Monday when it travels to Ole Miss for a 6 p.m.