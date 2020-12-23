TigerDetails - Potential defensive coordinator replacements for Bo Pelini at LSU

LSU and seasoned defensive coordinator Bo Pelini are parting ways after one-year as the Tigers defensive play-caller, opening the door for new blood in Baton Rouge. In the early stages of the search a few things are certain: Ed Orgeron wants to hire someone that can connect with the players. He wants the next hire to have clout that carries weight on the field and on the recruiting trail. Orgeron knows he needs to get this hire right. Here is an early list of candidates that could fit the bill for LSU. Ed Orgeron, like many coaches, likes to hire within his circles to ensure personalities mesh. There's no reason to believe that practice will change this go-around.

Cincinatti defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman--Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer for The AP (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer for The AP)

Marcus Freeman: This is the hottest name in the country in terms of young defensive coordinators who appear to be on the verge of taking the next steps to further their careers. Freeman has been stellar as the DC at Cincinnati while also doubling as the linebackers coach. He is a passionate coach, and at the young age of 34, would certainly be able to connect with his players. The biggest issue here would be that LSU and Ed Orgeron do not appear to have any ties to Freeman. Will Orgeron want to risk hiring a coordinator he is unfamiliar with after the Bo Pelini debacle?

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach/running game (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Ryan Nielsen: This may not be the hot name, or even one many are familiar with, but Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen checks a lot of boxes. He is considered to be an elite defensive line coach, has a proven track record, played and coached for Ed Orgeron, has an NFL pedigree and is ready to take the next step in his career. He does not have a ton of defensive coordinator experience, last recorded stint at the position was in 2008-2009 at Central Connecticut State. With that said, he has extensive experience as the defensive running game coordinator during his career. LSU has an experienced secondary coach in Corey Raymond that could assist on the coverage aspect of things, or even serve in a co-DC role, although that situation is generally not considered to be ideal. But it just may work in this scenario.

Kris RIchard--Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Kris Richard: Richard's name surfaced last year during the search and will likely be brought up again. He has extensive experience in the secondary and was defensive backs coach, defensive play caller & passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018-2019. Hiring Richards and pairing him with Corey Raymond in the secondary, along with strong hires at defensive line and linebacker could be a good blend for LSU, but it may not be ideal. Richard did not coach this season after being vocal about not wanting to accept anything less than a coordinator position after being offered jobs as a secondary coach. It was just yesteryear that Richard was one of the hottest names in all of coaching.

Atlanta Falcons d-line coach and run game coordinator Tosh Lupoi--Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Tosh Lupoi: The former Alabama defensive coordinator is currently the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons following a year as the Cleveland Browns defensive line coach. He has bounced around quite a bit over the years, but was an extremely effective recruiter on the collegiate ranks and has extensive experience coaching the front seven. Lupoi does not seem like the most likely of options, but he does check quite a few boxes.



Former Vanderbilt HC Derek Mason--Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports (Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports)

Derek Mason: Mason's name has popped up just about everywhere in the days after the news about Pelini broke, and some of it makes sense. Mason knows the conference, had success as a defensive coordinator at Stanford prior to his stint at Vanderbilt and he is considered to be a likable guy that gets along well with his players. Mason is a high energy guy that can be effective recruiting as well. However, he is not the most proven of candidates in terms of being a defensive guru or mastermind, but he does have 6 seasons of head coaching experience in the SEC, which has to carry some weight.

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding--Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser for The AP (Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser for The AP)

Pete Golding: This one sounds good on the surface, but it does not make a ton of sense when you break it down. The Alabama defensive coordinator has experience running multiple fronts on the college level, with his 4-2-5 defense at UTSA catching the eye of Alabama coach Nick Saban for its attacking style and ability ot handle the spread attacks prevalent in today's game. For Golding, this move only makes sense if he desires to come back to Louisiana, his native state, and wants to get from under the Nick Saban shadow in hopes of growing into a head coach. The problem with that is most of Saban's coordinators become head coaches.



Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard--Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK (Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jim Leonard: This hire may be a stretch, simply based on the perception that Leonard will be difficult to pry away from Wisconsin. Money may not do it, based on Leonard's career earnings in the NFL. We haven't been able to connect the dots between Leonard and Orgeron either, which is another hurdle LSU would have to clear. Leonard is considered to be one of the nation's premier assistant coaches. He made just short of $1-million this past season, which LSU could easily exceed, but as noted, money is not believed to be the major motivator for Leonard. This one may take one heck of a sales job by the LSU brass if they elect to pursue the sought after coach.

Barry Odom as the head coach at Mizzou--Timothy Tai, Mizzou Athletics (Timothy Tai Mizzou Athletics)

Barry Odom: This hire would make a lot of sense based on experience, knowledge of the conference and ability as a defensive coordinator. Barry Odom currently serves as the Arkansas assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He also has extensive experience as a linebackers coach, which is considered his strength. There may not be a ton of ties to Ed Orgeron, but one would think that there would familiarity of sorts based on their extensive careers in the business. Odom's players enjoy playing for him, always take on his toughness and he is known as a strong recruiter. Odom checks a lot of boxes.