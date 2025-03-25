Powell: Tuesday’s dominance gives LSU the reset they needed

When a team erupts for nine runs in the first inning and cruises to a 17-4 victory, it's easy to dismiss the result as just another midweek blowout. But Tuesday night's demolition of UL Lafayette represents something more significant for an LSU program with championship aspirations.

The Tigers didn't just win; they made a statement. And that statement couldn't have come at a more crucial time.

Last weekend's stumble in Austin left questions hanging in the humid Baton Rouge air. Could the 2025 Tigers recapture the magic that has defined LSU baseball for generations? Was the Texas series an aberration or a warning sign?

Those questions were emphatically answered within the first inning Tuesday night.

When Jared Jones launched that grand slam into the night sky, it wasn't just adding four more runs to an already lopsided score – it was the exclamation point on a message to the rest of the SEC: The Tigers have rediscovered their roar.

Jones, now seventh on LSU's all-time home run list with 51 career blasts, embodies the power tradition that has made Alex Box Stadium legendary. But this team's identity extends beyond the long ball.

The patience displayed by drawing early walks. The situational hitting that produced crushing two-out damage. The freshman confidence shown by Cade Arrambide's perfect 3-for-4 night. These are the hallmarks of championship DNA.

Coach Jay Johnson's postgame assessment – calling the first inning "one of the best I remember in a long time" – might be understating what transpired. What we witnessed wasn't just good baseball; it was LSU baseball at its most intimidating.

Critics will point to the middling 11-15 Cajuns as unworthy measuring sticks. They'll note the defensive lapses and double-digit hits allowed. Valid concerns, certainly.

But championship seasons are built on responses to adversity. The truly elite teams don't wallow after disappointment – they channel it into destruction of whoever happens to stand in their path next.

With Mississippi State arriving Thursday to begin a crucial SEC series, the timing of this offensive explosion couldn't be better. The Tigers have recalibrated their sights, rediscovered their swagger, and reminded everyone in college baseball why The Box remains one of the sport's most feared venues.

This wasn't just a midweek victory. It was a declaration that LSU's championship pursuit is very much alive.