BATON ROUGE, La. -- One LSU player returned to practice and another went missing during the media viewing portion of LSU football practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who missed Tuesday's practice this week, worked out in a gold non-contact jersey with the other defensive backs. Left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who missed Monday but worked out Tuesday, was missing again.

Other Tigers at practice improved their lot. Defensive end Glen Logan, linebacker Ray Thornton and wide receiver Derrick Dillon were full speed and no longer wearing gold. Dillon missed Monday's practice. LSU receivers worked on short routes.

Stephen Sullivan appreciated a burst of wind that colled off the 90-degree heat somewhat.

"It's a great day to be an LSU Tiger," Sullivan said with enthusiasm. "I've been a Tiger all my life."

Sullivan played high school football at Donaldsonville, nicknamed the Tigers.