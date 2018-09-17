



BATON ROUGE, La. — Ed Orgeron called LSU’s win over Auburn a war. Naturally, there are casualties.

Left tackle Saahdiq Charles, defensive end Glen Logan and wide receiver Derrick Dillon were both absent from LSU’s practice on Monday. Charles missed the game against Southeastern, but returned against Auburn to solidify the Tigers’ pass protection. Logan was injured in the Auburn game and received attention from LSU’s medical staff. Dillon’s 71-yard touchdown reception was one of the most critical plays in the team’s road win over the weekend.

While both were absent from practice, there is no reason to believe they will miss Saturday’s home contest against Louisiana Tech.

“We had a lot (of injuries),” coach Ed Orgeron said earlier on Monday. “It was a war, but I don’t know anyone who’s out for the game. There’s a lot of bumps and bruises, but I don’t expect anyone to be out for the game.”

Badara Traore, who lost the right tackle job to Austin Deculus last week, replaced Charles at left tackle. Behind him was freshmen Dare Rosenthal and Cameron Wire, who both rocked blue practice jerseys.

Logan's backup is Neil Farrell, who has emerged as the first end in the defensive line rotation. Farrell worked with the first-team line during Monday's session.



Stevens back at OLB; Vincent, Alexander at safety

JaCoby Stevens saw some action at outside linebacker in the week leading up to Auburn and made a handful of plays at that position on Saturday. The former 5-star safety remained there on Monday.

Back in the outside linebacking corps was Ray Thornton, who Orgeron said was injured early in the game in The Plains on kickoff duties. Thornton, who started at B-linebacker vs. Southeastern, adds some depth behind Andre Anthony and Michael Divinity at outside linebacker and is also expected to play against Tech.

Replacing Stevens at safety was Terrence Alexander and Kary Vincent Jr., the team’s primary nickel corners who have seen spot duty at safety. Keep in mind that starting free safety John Battle will be forced to miss the first half of the Tech game, leaving Alexander and Vincent — as well as sophomore Todd Harris — to compete to start.

Also fully healthy was Eric Monroe, who did not see the field upon returning to practice last week. Monroe took reps behind Battle and senior Ed Paris during individual drills.

Moss going full contact

Thaddeus Moss has yet to make his LSU debut this season. However, the tight end was working out with the tight ends on Monday with no restrictions, focusing on blocking.

All signs point to Moss playing against Louisiana Tech. He took second-team reps behind Foster Moreau and ahead of reserve Jacory Washington.