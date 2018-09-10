LSU freshman Dare Rosenthal started working with the offensive line on Monday.

The 6-feet-8, 330-pounder was viewed working at left tackle by the media on Monday, giving everyone a glimpse at what may be the future at the position. The highly touted 2018 signee played on both sides of the ball in high school, but expressed a desire to play on the defensive line in college, which is how LSU recruited him.

Well, as is often the case in college football, the team's need at a certain position will often align with desires of a young player to get on the field as soon as possible, leading to a position change.

Ed Orgeron did not speak on the change during Monday's media session, but will likely field questions about the switch on Tuesday.



