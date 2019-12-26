Premier WR target Quaydarius Davis puts LSU in his top 5
The wide receiver position will be a major focus for the LSU staff in the 2021 cycle, with Texas' Quaydarius Davis already emerging as one of their top targets.
The good news for LSU is that Davis also list LSU as one of his top schools, with the four-star prospect releasing a top 5 that consist of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.
Top 5 no order#wakemup2 pic.twitter.com/i5qSQibXJK— Quaydarius Davis2️⃣ (@TheQuayDavis2) December 26, 2019
Alabama is perceived to be the current leader for Davis' services, but the dynamic receiver is also high on LSU after visiting campus this season. The former Texas commitment went back on the market on Nov. 11 after committing to the Longhorns in June.
Scouting report:
There are few receivers that possess the strength, explosiveness and ball skills that Davis is able to display on a consistent basis. He plays the game with a great deal of confidence, and when coupled with his impressive skillset, he often tries to humiliate defenders. Davis is extremely difficult to press at the line. He has a series of releases, often forces cornerbacks into trail technique from the get-go, and his craftiness allows him to create even more separation as he sets up and loses defenders. His hands are extremely strong and he also possesses elite body control when attacking the ball at its highest point. When Davis does get the ball in his hands he instantly turns into a running back, showing off his elusiveness and strength. Davis should be an instant impact guy at the next level.
Player comparison:
Ja'Marr Chase