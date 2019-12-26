The wide receiver position will be a major focus for the LSU staff in the 2021 cycle, with Texas' Quaydarius Davis already emerging as one of their top targets. The good news for LSU is that Davis also list LSU as one of his top schools, with the four-star prospect releasing a top 5 that consist of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.

Alabama is perceived to be the current leader for Davis' services, but the dynamic receiver is also high on LSU after visiting campus this season. The former Texas commitment went back on the market on Nov. 11 after committing to the Longhorns in June.