The LSU Tigers Men's Basketball team will play host to the Kansas State Wildcats in one of their biggest non-conference matchups of the season.

The Wildcats are just nine months removed from an Elite Eight run in March Madness and have been off to a fast start to their 2023 campaign. While the Wildcats lost a lot of their production from a year ago, this team is still 7-2 with both of their losses coming to ranked opponents in USC and Miami.

K-State has already taken down perennial tournament teams in Villanova and Providence, but have also been in some close, overtime games with Oral Roberts and North Alabama in the past two weeks.

Kansas State has a very efficient offense and ranks 40th in the nation, averaging 81.6 points per game as a team, but they are 152nd in the country in shooting percentage at 44.4-percent. On the flip side, LSU ranks 132nd in the country scoring 74.5 PPG, but shoots the ball more efficiently at a 46.5-percent clip.

The Wildcats are led in scoring by a big three of forward Arthur Kaluma (16.5 PPG) and guards Tylor Perry (16.4 PPG) and Cam Carter (16.4 PPG). Nobody else on their team averages over 8 points per game, so shutting down that big three will be key.

The Tigers are led in scoring by Will Baker who averages 14.9 PPG, but they're still trying to find a viable second option on offense. Jordan Wright had a very bad start to the season and was shooting 33.3-percent from the field while averaging a little over 12 PPG, but he came off the bench last week and looked much better, shooting 50-percent and scoring 16 points against Southeastern. If the Tigers want to keep up with the Wildcats offense, Wright needs to be efficient with the ball once again.

Defensively, the Tigers seem to have the advantage. They hold their opponents to 68.6 PPG and are 22nd in the nation in shooting percentage defense, allowing just 38.6-percent of their opponents shots to be made. Kansas State allows over five more points per game and allows their opponents to shoot 41.8-percent from the field, but this is likely due to the Wildcats tougher schedule.

It's going to be up to Will Baker to slow down Kaluma when Kansas State is on offense. The 6-foot-7 junior is shooting 45-percent from the field and is not afraid to shoot the three, so Baker is going to need to be on point in the paint and on the perimeter. Mike Williams will likely guard one of the two Wildcat guards, and with what we've seen from Williams so far on the defensive end of the court, I think he can at least slow one of them down.

In the end, I think the Tigers would have to play nearly perfect basketball to walk out of this one with a win. Kansas State has shown that they're not the team they were a year ago, but they still have the ability to hang around with the big guys, and in LSU's biggest game this season against Syracuse, they got blown out.

It would take a heroic effort on the defensive end from Baker and Williams and one of the Tigers best offensive nights this season to win this one. The Tigers can ill afford to lose their fourth non-conference game, especially because they travel to take on No. 12 Texas a week from Saturday, but it's going to be a tough one to pull out.