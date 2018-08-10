LSU 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Roster

Name | Height | Weight | Class

Tremont Waters | 5-11 | 167 | So. (1L)

Danya Kingsby | 6-1 | 165 | Jr. | (JC)

Marshall Graves | 6-2 | 185 | Jr. (2L)

Daryl Edwards | 6-3 | 165 | Sr. (1L)

Ja’Vonte Smart | 6-4 | 190 | Fr. (HS)

Skylar Mays | 6-4 | 200 | Jr. (2L)

Noah Thomas | 6-4 | 185 | Fr. (HS)

Marlon Taylor | 6-6 | 210 | Jr. (JC)

Wayde Sims | 6-6 | 217 | Jr. (2L)

Darius Days | 6-7 | 218 | Fr. (HS)

Emmitt Williams | 6-7 | 215 | Fr. (HS)

Aundre Hyatt | 6-7 | 215 | Fr. (HS)

Courtese Cooper | 6-9 | 205 | So. (JC)

Naz Reid | 6-10 | 240 | Fr. (HS)

Kavell Bigby-Williams | 6-11 | 230 | Sr. (TR)

Potential Depth Chart

PG Tremont Waters (So.) Javonte Smart (Fr.) Danya Kingsby (Jr.)

SG Skylar Mays (Jr.) Daryl Edwards (Sr.) Marshall Graves (Jr.)

SF Marlon Taylor (Jr.) Aundre Hyatt (Fr.) Noah Thomas (Fr.)*

PF Naz Reid (Fr.) Wayde Sims (Jr.) Darius Days (Fr.)

C Kavell Bigby-Williams (Sr.) Emmitt Williams (Fr.) Courtese Cooper (So.)

*Walk-On

LSU basketball has a ton of hype entering the 2018-19 season after a stellar recruiting class brought in by second-year coach Will Wade. The Tigers added two five-star forwards, one four-star guard, another 4-star forward and two more 3-star prospects at guard and small forward. LSU also returns a solid nucleus from last year’s team and will be looking to improve on its 18-15 finish in 2017-18.

Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters will be the leader of the group after an incredible season last year averaging 15.9 points with 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He led the team in scoring, assists and steals and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team.

The Tigers also return junior guard Skylar Mays, who started 30 of 33 games last season and was second on the team in minutes with 31.1 to Waters’ 33.0. Mays posted averages of 11.3 points with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 44.3 from the field, 35.1 percent from 3-point range and 83.7 percent at the free throw line.

Waters and Mays will likely be the lynchpins in LSU’s backcourt this season and there are several talented players behind them that will be vying for minutes.

Incoming freshman Ja’Vonte Smart has the biggest profile of a group that also includes senior Daryl Edwards and junior transfer Danya Kingsby. Smart was the consensus No. 1 prospect in Louisiana’s 2018 class and had a legendary career at Scotlandville racking up three state titles, three Gatorade Player of the Year awards and three LSWA Mr. Basketball awards.

It’s easy to see a scenario where Smart is the third guard behind Waters and Mays but it could also take the 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect some time to adjust to the college game. If the latter is the case, Edwards will fulfill that role as one of only two seniors on the roster who played 22.0 minutes per game last season averaging 6.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

He scored in double-figures in nine of 32 games and his best outing was a 21-point performance at Alabama on February 13. Edwards also scored 15 against UT-Martin on November 29 and 14 against Arkansas on February 3 while shooting 37.1 percent from deep.

Kingsby was the third-leading scorer and tied for the team lead in assists per game for Southern Idaho, the Division I JUCO runner-up in 2017-18. Noah Thomas and Marshall Graves are the remaining guards on the roster, both of whom walked on prior to the 2018-19 and 2016-17 seasons, respectively.

Marlon Taylor is slated slide into the small forward spot next to Waters and Mays by all indications. He’s an incredible athlete who was the leading scorer for Panola College (TX) last season putting up 17.0 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting. Taylor also shot an impressive 44.1 percent from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game and he could take the Tigers to the next level if he can produce at a similar rate.

New-addition Aundre Hyatt could also be in the mix for minutes at the 3 spot but has hinted at possibly red-shirting in the past. He’s a 3-star prospect from White Pains (NY) Miller School and was added after the departure of Brandon Rachal, a Johnny Jones recruit from Natchitoches Central H.S. (LA) who transferred to Pearl River C.C. Hyatt is a proficient catch-and-shoot guy from deep and recently reclassified from the 2019 class to 2018.

A Waters-Mays-Taylor trio would give LSU a good mix of scoring, playmaking and athleticism from the 1-3 spots and the Tigers could also bring in Smart or Evans at any of those three positions. All five players should be significant contributors in whatever roles they fall into as the season progresses and Kingsby will also give the team a bit more depth if needed.

The front court will be more inexperienced in terms of significant playing time on the college level and it’s a bit more difficult to see which players will fit in which spots.

Naz Reid is a good bet to start at either the four or five spot and the Tigers could go with Oregon transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams (6-foot-11, 230 pounds) at the 5 or five-star recruit Emmitt Williams at the 4.

Bigby-Williams is an athletic player who can protect the rim at a high level with his length and shot-blocking ability. The senior was a force on the junior college level at Gillette (WY) averaging 16.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 blocks in his second year with the team before landing at Oregon for the 2016-17 season.

Playing time was hard to come by with the Ducks, however, as Bigby-Williams averaged 9.8 minutes, 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 37 games for a team that advanced to the Final Four against North Carolina.

Reid and Williams are part of LSU’s highly-touted recruiting class and both are consensus five-star players from New Jersey and Florida, respectively. Reid is a skilled beast offensively who had the higher ranking of the two, but also needs to be more aware of his surroundings and put forth better effort on the defensive end.

For that reason, LSU will likely go with Bigby-Williams at the five to give the team more rim protection and rebounding. Williams is also an athletic, high-energy player and would likely fit best as the first big man off the bench who can come in and give the Tigers a boost when needed.

Junior Wayde Sims, sophomore Courtese Cooper and freshman Darius Days are the remaining three big men battling for playing time. Sims was in the rotation last year scoring 5.6 points with 2.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game and he’s a good athlete who could force his way into more minutes if he performs well.

Cooper has the size to give the Tigers a few minutes in the front court if necessary but LSU will be better served giving those minutes to the trio of Reid, Bigby-Williams and Williams.

Days is a bit undersized as a big man but plays with good effort. His shooting ability and willingness to defend should make him a contributor at both the power forward and small forward spot in small doses.

It’s been quite some time since LSU has found itself near the top of the SEC but this year’s group has enough talent to put them in the conversation. There are a bevy of new players coming into the fold and it could take some time for everyone to get acclimated to their new roles, but the Tigers are hoping this is the year they become a team to be reckoned with on the national level.