LSU’s men’s basketball team is set to begin the 2018-19 season tonight (Nov. 6) at the Pete Maravich Center against in-state foe Southeastern-Louisiana. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. for what is expected to be one of LSU’s most exciting teams in recent memory after brining in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Here’s a quick glance at what to look for from the Tigers in their first game of the season:

Tremont Waters

Waters is the unquestioned leader of the LSU basketball team and his play will in large part determine how far the Tigers can go this year. He’s an exceptional pick-and-roll player who can pull up behind the arc for 3, use his craftiness to get to the rim or his vision to find teammates for open looks. The sophomore has the ability to send the Maravich Center into a frenzy and he’ll be counted on to set the tone for the Tigers tonight.

Three-Guard Lineup

With wing Marlon Taylor in jeopardy of missing tonight’s game with a finger injury, LSU is expected to roll out a three-guard lineup that includes Waters, junior Skylar Mays and 4-star freshman Javonte Smart. The trio will give the Tigers a special mix of ball handling, playmaking and scoring and look for them to push the pace and try to get out in transition to establish an early lead.

New Faces

There are a plethora of new additions to this year’s team who need to find their footing quickly to ensure the Tigers get off to a good start to the season. Among them are 5-star recruits Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams, the aforementioned Smart, 4-star recruit Darius Days and junior college transfers Kavell Bigby-Williams and Taylor. All six are expected to play key roles for LSU this season and it will be interesting to see how coach Will Wade balances the minutes and roles for each player with guards Skylar Mays and Daryl Edwards also expected to garner significant playing time.

Wayde Sims

Sims, a 2-year letterman who was heading into his junior season for LSU, was tragically gunned down in late September in Baton Rouge. There will undoubtedly be a tribute to the 20-year olds life as the Tigers have already dedicated the season to “#44.”

Marlain Veal

Veal is the top player for Southeastern and is heralded by many as one of the best pound-for-pound players in the nation. The 5-foot-8 point guard hails from Helen Cox HS near New Orleans and is a superb athlete who’s high-flying antics have gone viral time and time again on social media. He’s questionable tonight, however, with a knee injury but averaged 12.8 points, 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds as a junior last season en route to earning the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Other Lions To Look For

Senior forward Moses Greenwood has been the running mate for Veal since their arrivals as freshman. He may be forced to take over the scoring load along with senior forward Keith Charleston, who enters his third season with the Lions after redshirting due to injury in 2016-17.

SLU also has a few new additions to its roster including junior guards Von Julien and Kajon Brown. Julien is a Tulane transfer who sat out last season after starring at Riverside Academy in high school and Brown transferred in from BYU after a stint at Tulsa as a freshman, and was Veal’s co-star in high school at Helen Cox.