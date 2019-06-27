News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 16:58:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Projecting LSU's finish for the 2020 recruiting class

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

LSU sits at 20 commitments in the 2020 class and is closing in on Clemson for the No. 1 spot in the Rivals' rankings. From here, the Tigers will be challenged by the SEC's hard signature cap of 25 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}