Were you the best-dressed Saturday vs. Auburn?





I thought it was me. The flower one got me.

Where do you and Andre Anthony get the suits and how did you pick that one from you collection?





I can’t say. It’s a little secret for me and Dre. It’s a me and him type of things. We do outrageous things to entertain people and still focus on football. I called him early that morning like, “Bro, should I bring this out.” He was like, “Bro, do it.”

Who else is fashionable on this team?





A lot of different guys bring different styles. You know, Tory Carter screen-shotted his boots. We enjoy having fun and still playing great as a team, a great offense to a great defense.

When will you choose your outfit vs. Louisiana Tech?





I haven’t decided. I have to look at my closet. I decide every Friday. I’ll go home, look in the closet and think, “I’m going to choose this.” Sometimes, I sit them all on my bed.

How was JaCoby Stevens faring at LB?





He did get in a couple of times. With him being added factor because we’re low on depth. Ray Thornton, Dre Anthony and Travez Moore play B-linebacker. It’s just me at F. He adds extra depth. Basically, learning more positions get him on the field, and whenever that time comes, he knows safety and he knows outside linebacker. If someone goes down at safety, he knows it. If someone’s down at outside linebacker, he knows outside linebacker. It helps him and it boosts his stats.

How did you manage sitting vs. Southeastern in Week 2?





I wasn’t really (feeling) pressure. I just had to sit there, get my mind right for Auburn and focus on the task at hand and the things I needed to do.

How much was pressure part of the game plan vs. Jarrett Stidham?





It was a game plan that coach (Dave) Aranda came up with. He knew when he gets pressured, he doesn’t go great. What we did mainly is keep him in the pocket. He likes to run so we had to sit there and maintain him.

What happened on Stidham’s first interception?





He got out of the pocket, but I was right there. Too much pressure and he just threw it.

How do you stay focused on Louisiana Tech?





Really, after the Auburn game there’s a 24-hour rule, then you press on. After film, you press on to Louisiana Tech. This is going to be a big focus week. You can’t think of this team lower or higher than any other team in the SEC or any other conference. You treat them like anyone else, practice the same way we did vs. Auburn and play even better.

Do you talk to any Tech players?





Willie (Allen). Playing against him and seeing him again will be great.

At 3-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country, do you feel LSU was overlooked before the season?





A lot of people didn’t know what type of team LSU was going to be. We focused on being a better team. It pushed to strive even better. Into Miami week, everyone chose Miami. We came out there with a chip on our shoulder. This is LSU football and we’re going to fight like Tigers. This game, we showed what LSU Tigers can do through adversity and that we can fight for four quarters, and we did. It’s about staying focused. Take care of things we need to take care of. Monday through Friday, it’s about getting coached. Saturday is 1-on-1, who is the better man in front of you.