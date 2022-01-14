Q&A with safety Joe Foucha on why he's returning home to play for LSU

Joe Foucha has spent the last four years playing for Arkansas and with one year left, he was looking for a new opportunity to challenge himself and play a little closer to home.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next year? "I got goals for myself. I want to play man coverage as a safety. I want to cover the slot. I just want to be a team player and a leader for this team, and that's a big need right now, especially in the DB room. I just want to help lead those guys and I'm happy to be here. I want to help the guys that's going to be in the room with me and of course I just want to play in front of my home state and my family."

Recap your recruitment out of high school for me... "LSU talked to me and I believe I had them in my top seven, but the decision I made was the best for me at the time."

With one year left, what went into the decision to enter the portal? "For me, coming home made it better for my family. For the people that couldn't watch me play, I looked at this as an opportunity and basically I just want to showcase my skills and talent and playing different things like man coverage, so that was the reason I chose to come here. I'm from New Orleans. I'm a Louisiana kid. Growing up, I loved the Tigers, so I figured I'd come back home and play my last season here."

Do you have any prior relationships with the new LSU coaches? "I've known four coaches on staff. Coach (Brad) Davis was actually with me at Arkansas. We both from Louisiana and we were always messing with each other at practice, so we have a great relationship. Frank Wilson, I have a great relationship with him. He recruited me in high school and beyond that he's from New Orleans too so I've known him a while. Coach (Kerry) Cooks recruited me at Oklahoma. Also, Coach Carter (Sheridan) too. That's our rival when he was at St. Aug -- he coached against me and now we get to be on the same team together."

What's it mean to you to get the chance to continue playing with Greg Brooks Jr.? "We had that conversation with each other before we played that last bowl game at Arkansas. We talked about going out there and balling out and then we'll make a decision after the bowl game and wherever we land at then we have to keep it going. Our chemistry is there. He's been my roommate for two years now and going on a third year and we just going to go out there and ball out for our state together."

Do you know any of the current LSU players? "I know Todd Harris. We used to play against each other when he was at Plaquemine. I know John Emery well but that's probably about it. And Tygee Hill, he reached out to me."

What do you want LSU fans to know about you as a player? "This is my final year, it's all or nothing. I'm going to give it my all, every play. I'm trying to excite the fans and give them something to be proud of and bring that swagger back to the DB room."

Have you heard from Tyrann Mathieu? "I did actually and he told me he's going to be watching. I've been making sure I put in the work to live up to all the hype. I know a lot of eyes will be on me and I'm not backing down from the challenge. I grew idolizing Tyrann. We played for the same little league team growing up. Any time he hits me up or retweets me on Twitter, it's an amazing thing to see."

Did you ever think about turning pro or did you always want to play another year? "I was set on getting another year in. I feel like I have some more developing to do. I really had my decision made to play another year."