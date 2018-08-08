Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Peter Parrish likes the direction of LSU’s 2019 class

Ilysnvuvuskrgw7rzbjs
Peter Parrish committed to LSU in June en route to camp at Tennessee.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Staff

June was a whirlwind for Peter Parrish.At the time, the 3-star dual-threat quarterback was in between camps and college campuses week to week. It began at Florida State, then to The Plains, which c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}