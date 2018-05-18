According to Cincinnati Enquirer sports reporter Tom Groeschen, LSU is the destination for the former Buckeye quarterback.

The LSU football coaching staff is receiving some great news Friday afternoon as Ohio State graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow has made a decision.

Breaking: #OhioState transfer QB Joe Burrow has picked LSU, according to highly-placed #UC source. Had narrowed it to LSU and #Bearcats .

Burrow who visited LSU officially last weekend with his parents picked the Tigers over Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound former Mr. Ohio football has graduated from Ohio State with two years of eligibility remaining. He is immediately available to play for the Tigers during the 2018 football season.

In sparse action the last two seasons, Burrow totaled 29-of-39 for 287 yards with two touchdowns. He rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Burrow will compete for the starting LSU quarterback position against Lowell Narcisse, Justin McMillan and Myles Brennan. None of those three separated themselves during spring practices.





