



Old-time Ti-gah goal line stands: Texas ran eight plays inside LSU’s 10-yard line in the first quarter and didn’t get a point. The Tigers were fortunate on the Longhorns’ first red zone possession when running back Keaontay Ingram dropped a wide-open TD pass from quarterback Sam Ehlinger on fourth-and-goal from the LSU 2. But after a Joe Burrow pass was intercepted of a tip on the Tigers’ third snap from the LSU 4, the defense had to bow up again. Linebacker Patrick Queen assisted on second, third and fourth down tackles, teaming with end Glen Logan to throw Ehlinger for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the LSU 2.

Sporadic pass rush: Credit the Texas offensive line for keeping Ehlinger in an upright and locked position for a majority of the game. The only times the Tigers got a consistent pass rush on him were on two Texas possessions in the final 7:30 of the first half. LSU had a sack on third down in each possession, forced punts and scored TDs on both offensive possessions for a 20-7 halftime lead.

Until he was sacked by Michael Divinity with 5:08 left in in the game, Ehlinger wasn’t touched much in the second half when he threw for 265 of his 401 yards and four touchdowns. 136 yards and a TD at the half.

Costly penalties: LSU’s defense kept alive six Texas possessions with three holding infractions, three pass interference whistles and a personal foul. Fortunately, the Longhorns scored on just two of those possessions.

Tigers’ pitch-and-catch: Four LSU receivers had four or more catches in quarterback Joe Burrow’s 471-yard passing performance. Ja’Marr Chase had a team-high nine receptions for 147 yards with several high degree-of-difficulty catches. Three Tigers – Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall – had more than 100 yards receiving.

New York, New York: LSU placekicker Cade York stayed perfect for the season in field goals, nailing kicks of 36, 33 and 40 yards.





