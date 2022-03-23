Quick recap from Brian Kelly's spring practice preview press conference

LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media midday Wednesday to preview spring practice, which begins Thursday in Baton Rouge.

Here's a few quick takeaways from Kelly:

-- He's really excited about the overall grit and dedication of the team as they've worked to change some habits: "It's been hard. It hasn't been easy on them."

-- On January 4, LSU only had 39 scholarship players on its roster. By August, Kelly expects 84 or 85 players.

-- Kayshon Boutte had a second surgery and is in a walking boot.

-- As far as other injuries, Kelly didn't go into too many details but noted that Armoni Goodwin is back and healthy; Major Burns will likely be out all spring as he recovers from foot injury and Garrett Dellinger won't be available as he's returning from shoulder surgery.

-- On John Emery's status: "If they're out on the practice field, they've passed a robust test of academics and accountability. ... He is making the positive progress with the standards we've set for him."

-- Kelly on what a successful spring would look like... Healthy without injuries that impact the roster; Exposing strengths and weaknesses in spring so it can be addressed; Create a positive coaching environment.

-- Kelly on his four scholarship QBs... All four will be available to throw this spring. LSU will go with seniority to start practice until they get into a rhythm that allows everyone to get reps.

-- Kelly on his conversation with Myles Brennan on bringing in Jayden Daniels... "It started with wanting to add more competition." Kelly says Brennan has changed his body and is healthy.

-- Kelly says they're looking at the portal like free agency and the discussions started once Jayden Daniels hit the portal... "I think he brings more than extending plays actually. ... He's got arm talent, high IQ and a talented runner of the football."

-- Kelly on coaching Jack Bech... "First and foremost, his confidence level and mental approach to the game is like a senior. ... He's a fine athlete."

-- Kelly on the benefit of a late spring practice schedule... "We weren't prepared to practice. We needed more time with our guys. ... We needed more time in the weight room." Kelly says next year spring practice will start before spring break.

-- Kelly is concerned with the depth at the tight end position. LSU will be looking in the portal to add another TE and OL after spring ball. Potentially could see a current player switch positions to play TE this year.

-- Kelly says Frank Wilson's status at LSU is unchanged. The recent allegations "are simply allegations that are unfounded" and he firmly stands behind Wilson as a member of his staff.

-- Kelly on his relationship with Boutte... "We're in the process of building a relationship. I would say I know his last name right now. He's reengaging. He's been injured and had a second surgery. We're getting more acquainted every day."