Sporadic storms throughout Monday forced LSU indoors for preseason practice No. 15.

Back in action after dealing with injuries last week were freshman nose tackle Siaki “Apu” Ika and offensive guard Chasen Hines. Ika missed the majority of last week with an undisclosed injury, while Hines been in and out of practice as he continues to battle on his surgically-repaired knee.

Still missing in action were projected offensive guard starter Damien Lewis and starting cornerback Kristian Fulton.

As usual, there was plenty of passing game emphasis with the Tigers’ quarterbacks throwing routes to running backs and tight ends.

There were very few drops and the only errant throws were by walk-on QBs.