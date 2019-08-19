Rainy days and Mondays don't get the Tigers down in preseason practice 15
Sporadic storms throughout Monday forced LSU indoors for preseason practice No. 15.
Back in action after dealing with injuries last week were freshman nose tackle Siaki “Apu” Ika and offensive guard Chasen Hines. Ika missed the majority of last week with an undisclosed injury, while Hines been in and out of practice as he continues to battle on his surgically-repaired knee.
Still missing in action were projected offensive guard starter Damien Lewis and starting cornerback Kristian Fulton.
As usual, there was plenty of passing game emphasis with the Tigers’ quarterbacks throwing routes to running backs and tight ends.
There were very few drops and the only errant throws were by walk-on QBs.
Also, the QBs and RBs worked on the run-pass option game, something that also figures to be a major part of LSU’s revamped offense.
Though down in numbers, the offensive line put in good work with O-line coach James Cregg in full command. Earlier in the day, center Lloyd Cushenberry and guard Donavaughn Campbell told the media that most of the offensive line learns how to play both tackle and guard. It’s a handy tool when you’re down in depth a bit because of injuries