The LSU football team completed a historic season, but so did its video department. The video department meets with the LSU football staff to make sure the video aligns with both the message and mood of the week. From the, the group takes some of the concepts they have developed, builds out a basic structure, then starts to let their creative juices flow. The result is a medley of productions that have captured the attention of national audiences and fired up an entire fanbase prior to each game this season. Each video is a gem in itself, but naturally, for nerds like us, there is a need to figure out which one is the best of the bunch. We take a crack at it by listing our top 5 and provide a summary of each listed video.







Right now, we’re feasting…



But we’re still hungry pic.twitter.com/rXRXJ7e3Dv — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 21, 2019

5. LSU vs Arkansas We're Still Hungry Narrated By: Ryan Clark Our man Ryan Clark was given the nod on this gem, with the Tigers preparing for an overmatched Arkansas team. This game didn't have the hype of others surrounding it, but this video aligned with the message the team needed to hear, and even perhaps the fans to some extent. LSU was on a high, 10-0 after running through a gauntlet of SEC opponents, and was about to line up against a battered and overmatched Arkansas team. The message from Ed Orgeron that week was centered on keeping his team grounded, which shows up in the core of this video, including Ryan Clark's message of fighting for everything. "Where we come from, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You finish what you started. You eat what you kill. One day, you feasted, but the next day, you're starving again," Clark stated during the build-up portion of the video. Another great element is the accumulation of clips they use when the climax portion of this video begins. The video team was able to bring the team's prior success in the season back to the forefront and remind everyone of the big moments that helped write this team's story.

We've got unfinished business.

We've got a debt to collect.

We've got a score to settle.



There's only one way to settle it. pic.twitter.com/fzlSsuPV2G — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2019

4. LSU vs Texas A&M (Revenge Game) Unfinished Business Narrated by: Marcus Spears "Football is for finishers. It's why we hold up four fingers after three quarters." That was Marcus Spears' opening line in this video and it really sets the tone. The result of the game was LSU 51, Texas A&M 7, and that is exactly what this video feels like. This excellent piece fits a wad of anger, with a ball of disgust, a knot of revenge and a need to let it all out in just over 2-minutes. Being able to tap into the mood of the audience and fanbase, while even helping steer it at times, is what really sets this video team apart. Every time the build up hit a point where you thought it was about to explode, they bring it right back to a controlled aggression, symbolizing the long-awaited rematch with the Aggies. We all saw the outcome when they finally unleashed it all.

When your moment comes. When your name is called.



When time is running out and everything rests on your

shoulders...



Will you crumble?



Or will you rise? pic.twitter.com/Z9N3JVnI62 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 24, 2019

3. LSU vs Auburn Will You Crumble Narrated by: Scott Van Pelt Summary: This video captures the dramatics and mood of what this game represented. It was a shift to the backstretch of the LSU season for this team. LSU was set to face Auburn at home prior to a clash with Alabama in Tuscaloosa. At this point in the season it was starting to become clear that LSU had a shot to get in the playoffs, even if they were to lose in Tuscaloosa, with each big clash becoming more significant in the grand scope of things. Ultimately, is LSU wins this game and avoids an upset after the Alabama game, the general consensus was that the team would end up in the four team playoff. And that is exactly how this video felt. The two schools have a history of hard fought, tough battles, which Van Pelt encapsulates in both his delivery and words. This video introduced the chance to be legendary to the team and fans alike, with the ultimate goal in reach. Well, they reached it, and looking back at this video highlights that point when everyone started to really grasp what was happening.

A Swag You Have Never Seen

This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

2. Setting the table for the National Championship game A Swag You Have Never Seen Narrated by: Anthony Mackie Summary: This is the perfect table setter for the title run for both LSU and this video department. It was everyone's national championship and they knocked this one out of the park. Naturally, the video starts with a message regarding the build up to get to the title game, all while starting to build up the emotion in the video itself. Anthony Mackie does a great job tapping into the tone needed to allow the excitement to build through his voice. While the build up was great, the jump-off point of the video is what really sets this production apart. By synching Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase's jumping elbow lock with both the audio and visual components it created a shift in a mood that everyone around the program carried all the way through the celebration after the game. This was the biggest stage, but it was still dwarfed by LSU's confidence, which was shining bright like a diamond in this video.



I Remember Rock Bottom



That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020