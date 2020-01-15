Ranking LSU's top 5 hype videos for the 2019 season
The LSU football team completed a historic season, but so did its video department.
The video department meets with the LSU football staff to make sure the video aligns with both the message and mood of the week. From the, the group takes some of the concepts they have developed, builds out a basic structure, then starts to let their creative juices flow.
The result is a medley of productions that have captured the attention of national audiences and fired up an entire fanbase prior to each game this season.
Each video is a gem in itself, but naturally, for nerds like us, there is a need to figure out which one is the best of the bunch. We take a crack at it by listing our top 5 and provide a summary of each listed video.
5. LSU vs Arkansas
We're Still Hungry
Narrated By: Ryan Clark
Our man Ryan Clark was given the nod on this gem, with the Tigers preparing for an overmatched Arkansas team. This game didn't have the hype of others surrounding it, but this video aligned with the message the team needed to hear, and even perhaps the fans to some extent.
LSU was on a high, 10-0 after running through a gauntlet of SEC opponents, and was about to line up against a battered and overmatched Arkansas team. The message from Ed Orgeron that week was centered on keeping his team grounded, which shows up in the core of this video, including Ryan Clark's message of fighting for everything. "Where we come from, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You finish what you started. You eat what you kill. One day, you feasted, but the next day, you're starving again," Clark stated during the build-up portion of the video.
Another great element is the accumulation of clips they use when the climax portion of this video begins. The video team was able to bring the team's prior success in the season back to the forefront and remind everyone of the big moments that helped write this team's story.
4. LSU vs Texas A&M (Revenge Game)
Unfinished Business
Narrated by: Marcus Spears
"Football is for finishers. It's why we hold up four fingers after three quarters." That was Marcus Spears' opening line in this video and it really sets the tone. The result of the game was LSU 51, Texas A&M 7, and that is exactly what this video feels like. This excellent piece fits a wad of anger, with a ball of disgust, a knot of revenge and a need to let it all out in just over 2-minutes.
Being able to tap into the mood of the audience and fanbase, while even helping steer it at times, is what really sets this video team apart. Every time the build up hit a point where you thought it was about to explode, they bring it right back to a controlled aggression, symbolizing the long-awaited rematch with the Aggies. We all saw the outcome when they finally unleashed it all.
3. LSU vs Auburn
Will You Crumble
Narrated by: Scott Van Pelt
Summary: This video captures the dramatics and mood of what this game represented. It was a shift to the backstretch of the LSU season for this team. LSU was set to face Auburn at home prior to a clash with Alabama in Tuscaloosa. At this point in the season it was starting to become clear that LSU had a shot to get in the playoffs, even if they were to lose in Tuscaloosa, with each big clash becoming more significant in the grand scope of things. Ultimately, is LSU wins this game and avoids an upset after the Alabama game, the general consensus was that the team would end up in the four team playoff.
And that is exactly how this video felt. The two schools have a history of hard fought, tough battles, which Van Pelt encapsulates in both his delivery and words. This video introduced the chance to be legendary to the team and fans alike, with the ultimate goal in reach.
Well, they reached it, and looking back at this video highlights that point when everyone started to really grasp what was happening.
2. Setting the table for the National Championship game
A Swag You Have Never Seen
Narrated by: Anthony Mackie
Summary: This is the perfect table setter for the title run for both LSU and this video department. It was everyone's national championship and they knocked this one out of the park.
Naturally, the video starts with a message regarding the build up to get to the title game, all while starting to build up the emotion in the video itself. Anthony Mackie does a great job tapping into the tone needed to allow the excitement to build through his voice.
While the build up was great, the jump-off point of the video is what really sets this production apart. By synching Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase's jumping elbow lock with both the audio and visual components it created a shift in a mood that everyone around the program carried all the way through the celebration after the game. This was the biggest stage, but it was still dwarfed by LSU's confidence, which was shining bright like a diamond in this video.
1. LSU vs Clemson (Final National Championship Video)
I Remember Rock Bottom
Narrated by: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Summary: The whole structure, message and execution of this video was simply genius. Rock bottom is an expression we have all heard that pertains to hitting the low point in one's life. But the Rock Bottom is also The Rock's finishing move in wrestling, ultimately aligning with LSU looking to finish off a perfect season with a national championship win.
Then there's the subtlety of Johnson's message, who was once coached by Ed Orgeron as a defensive lineman at the University of Miami. Johnson starts of by saying that the closer he gets to the top, the more he thinks about rock bottom. The rock bottom that he is referring to is when he was a defensive lineman under Ed Orgeron, when the fiery defensive line coach was real with his pupil, when he informed the future wrestling star that his future wasn't in football.
The video also touches on other key elements of the Tigers' season. The focus of the entire production is based on all the work the team put in to get to this point. By emphasizing rock bottom throughout the piece, it even captures the rise of the program after its fall under the precious regime. Overall it was a well done piece that is the perfect compliment to a an incredible collection of videos produced by LSU's video production department.
