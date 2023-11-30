The LSU Tigers started the season as college football playoff hopefuls, and while that didn't end up happening, LSU finished the regular season 9-3 and are in line for a pretty good bowl game matchup. The full slate of bowl game matchups are set to be announced on Sunday, December 3rd, so with just a few days until then, I thought it would be a good time to go through LSU's projected bowl games and rank the matchups based on how much LSU fans would like to see them. All of these are games that I've seen projected, so there are certainly other possibilities, but these are the matchups I've seen floated around by various news outlets.

1. ReliaQuest Bowl vs No. 17 Notre Dame

I've talked about this matchup a lot in other bowl projection articles, but I think this game would be so much fun. In the weeks leading up to it, this game would draw massive headlines. Brian Kelly facing off with the program he left to come to LSU, both schools fanbases feud on social media all the time, and LSU would have a chance to avenge their 2018 Citrus Bowl loss to the Irish. Notre Dame hung around with Ohio State earlier this season and they also have a ranked win over NC State. The Irish have shown their ability to score points too, so this could be an offensive slugfest, and I feel like that's the perfect way for the Tigers season to end.

2. ReliaQuest Bowl vs No. 23 Clemson

This isn't the same Clemson team that we're used to seeing, but they've been on a bit of a heater to end the season. In their final four games they've beaten No. 17 Notre Dame by eight, Georgia Tech by 21, UNC by 11 and South Carolina by eight. Clemson also boasts a pretty good defense, and if Jayden Daniels does sit this game out, it'll give Garrett Nussmeier a chance to prove himself against a very good defense. Not to mention, this would be a rematch of the 2019 championship when LSU beat the brakes off Clemson to win the programs fourth national championship.

3. ReliaQuest Bowl vs No. 19 NC State

I'm going to be totally honest, I haven't really watched NC State much this year, but they're ranked 19th in the latest CFP poll and have beaten some pretty good teams. The Wolfpack finished the season at 9-3 with wins over UNC, Clemson and Miami. While they don't have a super high-powered offense, they have the 25th ranked scoring defense, so they would propose yet another challenge for Garrett Nussmeier assuming Jayden Daniels doesn't play. I think the biggest factor in the bowl game for the Tigers is playing a team that can challenge the offense that will likely have some young guys in place of some draft eligible players. Both Notre Dame and Clemson would do that more than NC State, but they're all top-25 defense in terms of scoring, but I just think this is the least intriguing of the three.

4. ReliaQuest Bowl vs Wisconsin