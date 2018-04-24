The Tigers dropped a 10-9 decision at Tulane before being swept in three games at South Carolina. The Gamecocks easily won the first two games by scores of 11-0 and 11-4. Then, South Carolina erased a six-run deficit and beat LSU 8-6 in the series finale.

In what is testimony to what LSU baseball has done recently, the 2018 team experienced the first 0-4 week in four years over the past few days.

For the first time since 2014, the Tigers were swept in a Southeastern Conference series. LSU lost three games at Florida that year. For the first time since 2014, the Tigers are on a four-game losing streak. In 2014, LSU lost at Tulane before being swept at Florida.

The Tigers have allowed at least eight runs in four consecutive games for the first time in 12 years. In 2006, LSU pitchers gave up at least ten runs in five consecutive games.

“It was just a tough week,” Tigers coach Paul Mainieri said. “It is hard to put a positive spin on it. We were this close to being 2-2 in the four games and being tied for first place in the SEC West. But, you’ve got to play nine innings.

“We have a big rally against Tulane and then give up three runs in the bottom of the ninth. That game turns into a tough loss. We have two horrific games at South Carolina. We get a great effort Sunday with so many positive things. But, it was all neutralized because we couldn’t hold a 6-0 lead.”

If the LSU bullpen would have done its job against Tulane and against South Carolina in the series finale, the atmosphere surrounding the team would be better right now. The Tigers would have a 26-15 overall record and would be tied with Arkansas and Ole Miss for first place in the Western Division.

“Last week was a bitter pill to swallow,” Mainieri said. “But, you have to swallow it and take it like men. We are not in the rankings (for the first time since 2011). That’s more salt in the wound. People don’t want to hear this, but we are in a little bit of a transition phase.”

The three games in Columbia were a mess. LSU hitters had a .177 batting average. Only Austin Bain (5-ofr-12) and Daniel Cabrera (4-for-10) had more than two hits in the series. Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson, the two best hitters in the lineup, were a combined 3-for-23 with no RBIs.

The pitching numbers were worse because of the work of the bullpen. Zach Hess and Nick Bush, who started the first and third games, allowed only three runs in 11 innings. Ma’Khail Hilliard, the second-game starter, and the relievers gave up 27 runs in 13 innings.

Tigers relief pitchers had a 15.68 ERA in 10.1 innings. The Gamecocks had 19 runs and 19 hits against the LSU bullpen. Tigers relievers issued ten walks and struck out only two batters.

“I would think the confidence of those guys is wavering,” Mainieri said. “They are human. You remember most the recent things that happen. My job as the head coach is to not let weeks of good work be forgotten because of a couple of rough outings.

“Ma’Khail Hilliard had been great all year. Then, he gets hit as hard as possible Saturday. Should his confidence erode because of one bad outing. It is my job and (pitching coach) Alan Dunn’s job to keep the pitchers in a positive frame of mind.”

LSU has not lost more than four games in a row in eight seasons. The Tigers had a six-game losing streak in May of 2010. AJ Labas will be the starting pitcher when LSU plays host to Lamar at The Box on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network).

“We had a meeting Sunday night when we got back from Columbia,” Mainieri said. “All we talked about is what it will take to beat Lamar. The only thing on my mind is beating Lamar.”

Florida has separated itself from the other teams in the SEC. The Gators lead by four games over Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Ole Miss. LSU, whose 9-9 SEC record is its worst at this point since 2011, is one game out of first place in the SEC West with upcoming series against the Rebels and Hogs.

“The standings give you hope,” Mainieri said. “You’re not out of it. You’re right there. But, my only concern right now is beating Lamar, not the SEC standings or the postseason.”