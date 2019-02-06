The likelihood Ray Parker signed with LSU had continued to decrease since he opted against doing so during December's early signing period.

But, on Wednesday, came the announcement that the 6-foot-4, 271-pound Ruston star would continue his football career next season at LSU.

Parker remained committed to LSU since giving his pledge in October, but there was reason to believe he may not be a part of this class, only for things to change in the final hours.

Parker is expected to start his career at tight end, but has the frame capable of moving to the offensive line down the road.