RB/LB Malachi Lane to LSU: From video game, vision boards to PWO invite

"LSU's been a dream school of mine since sixth grade," Lane said. "Me and my family have filled out college vision boards every year, and LSU's been at the top of my list forever. So once I got the PWO, it was a no-brainer."

And despite two handfuls of scholarship offers to smaller schools and other Division-I preferred walk-on invitations, the assured roster spot from the Tigers left no question where the Smithson Valley running back and linebacker would attend college.

As he began putting together vision boards with his parents, the university and football program seven hours east in Baton Rouge always topped his list of dream schools.

As the 6-foot, 205-pound team captain wrapped up his senior season this winter and began trying to finalize his college plans, he asked Smithson Valley coach Larry Hill if he had any connection to LSU's almost entirely new staff.

Longtime Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was coming south for the first time in his career and bringing several key assistants with résumés also built largely in the midwest.

But the hiring of New Orleans native and former Tigers assistant Frank Wilson III celebrated by Louisiana fans and high school coaches, prospects and families also represented a tie for Lane.

"So (Hill) called coach Wilson, talked to him about me for a little bit, shared my film and gave me coach Wilson's number," Lane said. "Then I talked to coach Wilson for a bit, he told me what he thought of my film and put me in contact with Jim Hofher. And I've stayed in contact with coach Hofher and stayed on LSU's radar.

"And they brought me up for the spring game, where he introduced me to coach Wilson, (defensive coordinator Matt) House and (special teams coach Brian) Polian, because those were the three coaches that had seen my film and liked my film. So I talked with them, met with them a little bit and then watched the spring game."

Lane said the coaches told him they would let him know by May 30 whether he would receive a preferred walk-on slot.

So even the timing in the first days of May was a surprise that sparked an exciting and emotional relay of the news.

"The moment coach Hofher told me, I was just speechless for a second that after all these years and months that LSU was finally happening," he said. "I was just overcome with happiness and excitement of what's to come. I immediately called my mom, and she was super excited and started cheering. Her whole office started cheering. And my dad was also super excited and started telling the whole family.

"My dad and my mom have been the biggest motivators for me and support system, so my dad actually started crying after we found out because he knew how hard I'd worked and how bad I wanted to go to LSU."