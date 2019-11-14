The 24-hour rule really only applies to the coaches and players in the building.

And LSU's 46-41 victory at Alabama on Saturday, ending an eight-year drought in the series, bears far more significance and excitement than can be fully unpacked and contextualized in one day.

Enter Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine to this week's Tiger Pride Podcast.

This week's episode dives further into the No. 1 Tigers' latest victory, keeping coach Ed Orgeron's squad undefeated and barreling toward increasingly probable SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs appearances.

How did LSU finally turn the Tide?

Has quarterback Joe Burrow locked up this year's Heisman trophy?

Who were the players of the milestone game?

Should fans be concerned about a potential let-down in the wake of such an emotional victory?

And, finally, next up is a trip to Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4).

What challenges — if any? — can the up-and-down Rebels provide at the moment?

Check out the latest Tiger Pride Podcast below, or check back to last week's episode previewing and forecasting the LSU victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

You can also follow via Spotify to ensure you don't miss any of Jerit's and Mark's weekly predictions, analysis and general shenanigans.