Sunday's bowl announcements finally made official a pairing of unlikely foes for this season's PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

No. 8 UCF (12-0) and No. 11 LSU (9-3) will meet for the first time in the programs' history.

The Group-of-Five cinderella — frustrated outsiders of College Football Playoff picture despite 25 straight victories because of continued criticism of their schedule.

And one of the county's most-prominent college football brands during the past decade and a half trying to rebound from a historic seven-overtime loss to cap the nation's toughest regular-season slate.

The high-powered Golden Knights and the stingy Tigers.

TigerDetails.com's own Jerit Roser and south Florida broadcast journalist Jeremy Taché — alumni of LSU and UCF, respectively — reconnected Monday to react to the matchup with four weeks left until the Jan. 1 tilt, which also topped Sports Illustrated's bowl "watchability" rankings later Monday.

