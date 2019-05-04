The Force was on the Rebel side Saturday night in Baton Rouge as Ole Miss was able to even the series with LSU 5-1 on Star Wars night at Alex Box.

While it took a few innings to turn their hard hits into runs, the Rebels had no trouble attacking LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker for four runs in four innings including a three-run bomb from eight hole hitter Kevin Graham in the third.

Walker was replaced by reliever Riggs Threadgill, who produced two solid inning overall that were crippled by defensive mistakes. A misread popfly, that was more due to the howling winds than anything else, followed by a screaming groundball that shortstop Josh Smith couldn’t get a read on, lead to the only run sacrificed by the freshman.

“This is the SEC and all teams are evenly matched,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “It really just came down to a few pitches and a few plays. They hit a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch where we just missed our spot and they scored a run the fielding error. The difference between winning and losing in this league is so small and tonight Ole Miss did it and sets the stage for a big game tomorrow.”

Maineiri felt the biggest difference for Walker was he just didn’t have his command on point Saturday, something that is rarely said about the sophomore pitcher. Walker agreed with that assessment, saying he couldn’t locate his changeup while also having trouble with his fastball velocity as the third and fourth innings waned on.

On the three-run homerun that really opened the game up, Walker said the pitch was supposed to be fastball high, but the ball went low and away, catching too much plate, allowing Graham to get a good swing on it.

“To be honest, this week, the work and preparation I did had me feeling good,” Walker said. “I think the first inning was good and on track for a good outing but I just made too many mistakes. You have to be consistent and making pitches and this week I didn’t make good pitches.”

After producing eight runs on 11 hits Friday night, the LSU offense couldn’t come close to matching that type of production against Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy on Saturday. Nikhazy retired the first seven LSU batters before third baseman Chris Reid ripped a single to right field with one out in the third.

The most productive inning occurred in the fourth, where LSU was able to load the bases with walks to Antoine Duplantis and Drew Bianco with a Josh Smith single sprinkled in between. With two outs, freshman Cade Beloso came to the plate but couldn’t muster anything more than a soft popout to end the threat.

Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the Tigers were able to scrape together one run with a Zach Watson double off the left field wall followed by an RBI single from Duplantis that made it a four run game.

The saving grace for LSU came from the bullpen as the Tiger relievers Threadgill, Trent Vietmeier and Matthew Beck were able to keep the Tiger offense within shouting distance of a comeback against the pesky lefty Nikhazy.

“I thought the guys coming out of the bullpen did a really good job,” Mainieri said. “They kept us in the game, we hit a couple balls hard in the beginning and the end of the game but we just didn’t have much to show for them.”

Reid seemed the to be the only Tiger hitter seeing Nikhazy’s fastball as a one out double in the seventh was enough for Rebel coach Mike Bianco to pull the freshman. LSU had opportunities late but leaving seven runners on base was ultimately what sunk the Tiger offense in.

The senior said it’s taken a while to find his timing at the plate since he returned from a hamstring injury. Reid said he really felt like that was coming around this week in practice and led to the two hit performance.

“We put a few good hits on the ball that didn’t fall,” Reid said. “I was seeing the ball well tonight. I felt really good at the plate, really comfortable and just seeing the pitches very well.”

LSU will look to win the series Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:30 p.m. and freshman Landon Marceaux on the mound.