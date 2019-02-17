Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 10:12:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Recapping LSU's massive Junior Day

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

LSU hosted a large contingent of top underclassmen targets on Saturday. The Tigers extended a handful of new offers, received a 2020 commitment and made considerable progress with key targets. The ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}