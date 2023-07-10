The LSU baseball program made history in Sunday night's Major League Baseball Draft.

LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews became the first players from the same school to be selected first and second overall in the draft.

Skenes was selected No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Crews was selected No. 2 by the Washington Nationals.

But the Tigers were far from finished.

LSU right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd was selected in the MLB Draft Competitive Balance Round A (38thpick overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

Floyd’s selection marks the first time LSU has had three players drafted prior to the second round.

Then, LSU right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor was selected Sunday night in the second round (51st pick overall) by the Chicago White Sox. Taylor did not pitch this season after suffering an elbow injury in February. He pitched in 17 games (two starts) as a true freshman in 2022, recording a 4-1 mark and a 5.81 ERA in 31.0 innings with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.

LSU catcher commitment Blake Mitchell was selected 8th overall by the Kansas City Royals.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Seattle. Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.