Recapping the first session of LSU's linemen camp
The LSU linemen camp featured a plethora of elite defensive line prospects, which was right up Ed Orgeron's alley. Here's a quick recap of the action.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news