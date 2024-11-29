Recruiting: Weekend Visitors for LSU vs Oklahoma

As LSU prepares to host Oklahoma for their final home game of 2024, the Tigers are rolling out the red carpet at Tiger Stadium for what's shaping up to be a noteworthy recruiting weekend to close out the final weekend before National Signing Day.

Multiple high-priority targets from Louisiana and surrounding states are expected to be in attendance, including several coveted prospects from both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

See where LSU stands with some of their current commits that are being courted for flips, as well as some notable names for the 2026 class.

Click Here to enter The Quad premium forum for the full visitors list and breakdown of LSU’s final home game of 2024. Can LSU hold on to their top 2025 commits? Who’s coming in from 2026? That and more available inside