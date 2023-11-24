LSU will look to close out their regular season campaign with one final SEC West win against Texas A&M before the conference moves to a no division format for 2024. LSU head coach Brian Kelly and staff have been working tirelessly on the recruiting trail and will have an impressive list of visitors in town for their 2023 finale.

Brentwood (TX) four-star quarterback George Macintyre is one of the many talented prospects that will be on hand. He makes his return trip to Baton Rouge at an interesting time. Alabama has been considered the team to beat here, but LSU has a big opportunity this weekend to make up some ground.

Harlem Berry has been on LSU's campus more times than I can remember. He's the top prospect in the state of Louisiana for 2025 and is one of LSU's top targets for the 2025 class. This is likely his last visit prior to making his decision on Dec.18, giving the Tigers one last shot to impress Berry in front of the Louisiana faithful. LSU has been considered the favorites here, can they seal the deal during Berry's last visit before his decision?

