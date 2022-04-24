Recruits share LSU spring game experiences, reactions
A star-studded guest list of former and potentially future Tigers helped highlight LSU's first spring game under coach Brian Kelly and his new staff.
Dozens of talented high school prospects at different stages of their recruitments visited Baton Rouge for the event.
And several took time Sunday to share their experiences with Tiger Details from the facilities, atmosphere, relationships, food, relationship, game itself and seeing stars such as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and company return to their alma mater.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news