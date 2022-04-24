A star-studded guest list of former and potentially future Tigers helped highlight LSU's first spring game under coach Brian Kelly and his new staff.

Dozens of talented high school prospects at different stages of their recruitments visited Baton Rouge for the event.

And several took time Sunday to share their experiences with Tiger Details from the facilities, atmosphere, relationships, food, relationship, game itself and seeing stars such as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and company return to their alma mater.