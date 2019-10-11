Recruits visiting LSU vs. Florida share expectations, predictions
Ed Orgeron called this Saturday's matchup "a who's who" of recruiting.An already-long and still-growing list of top prospects is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge this weekend as No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0) ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news