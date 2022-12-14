It took 11th ranked LSU just one quarter to dissolve the rust of almost 10-day break from game action.

After leading by just 2 points at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Tigers outscored Lamar by 20 in the second period and went on to bury the Cardinals 88-42 Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

As usual, Maryland transfer Angel Reese shook her teammates from their doldrums. She scored a career-high 32 points, including 21 of LSU’s 43 first-half points. She also grabbed 15 rebounds.

Also for the 10-0 Lady Tigers, Flau’jae Johnson scored 21 points and collected 8 rebounds. Jasmine Carson had 11 points, boosted by 4 of 8 3-point accuracy.

“I called a lot of sets for Angel Reese,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “When everyone is struggling, go to the one that you know can get you some points as close to the basket as you can.”

LSU now heads to Maui, Hawaii for games vs. Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday. The Lady Tigers don’t play again until Dec. 29 when it opens its SEC schedule at Arkansas.

“These next three basketball games will really develop our team win or lose,” Mulkey said. “You’re getting ready to really understand how good we are or how good we are not.”