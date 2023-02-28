LSU’s Angel Reese and Alexis Morris were named All-SEC first team and Flau’jae Johnson was voted the Freshman of the Year by the league’s 14 head women’s basketball coaches it was announced Tuesday.

No. 1 ranked South Carolina (29-0), No. 4 LSU (27-1) and unranked Tennessee (21-10), which finished the regular season in order as the league’s top three teams, each had two players on the eight-player All-SEC first team.

LSU was the only school to place two players on the All-SEC first team and the All-SEC Freshman team (Johnson and S’mayah Smith). It's also the 10th time in Lady Tigers history and first since 2008 that two LSU players are on the coaches All-SEC first team.

Reese and Morris became the 26th and 27th Lady Tigers to win All-SEC first team honors. Prior to this season, 25 LSU players were named All-SEC first team 43 times including five three-time first team honorees Joyce Walker (1982-83-84), Pokey Chatman (1989-90-91), Cornelia Gayden (1993-94-95), Seimone Augustus (2004-05-06) and Sylvia Fowles (2006-07-08).

Reese, a sophomore who leads the SEC in scoring (23.7 points per game) and rebounding (16 rpg) and who has 27 double-doubles this season, was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team.

However, despite Reese being named the SEC Player of the Week seven times this season (a league record), she was not voted the league’s Player of the Year.

South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston, last season’s national Player of the Year who averages 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game for the No 1 nationally ranked Gamecocks, was named the SEC Player of the Year for the second straight season. She also again won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Morris, a senior who took over the LSU starting point guard duties this season, is averaging 14.5 points (13th in the SEC) and 4.2 assists (5th in the SEC).

Johnson, the fourth LSU player to ever win SEC Freshman of the Year, was also named to the All-SEC Freshman team. Named SEC Freshman of the Week three times this season, she averages 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Smith, a reserve, averages 5.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.4 blocks (9th in the SEC).

Here’s the complete list of conference honors:

All-SEC 1st team

Angel Reese and Alexis Morris, LSU

Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Brittany Davis, Alabama

All-SEC 2nd team

Erynn Barnum, Arkansas

Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Ciaja Harbison, Vanderbilt

All-SEC Freshman team

Flau’jae Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith, LSU

Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles, Texas A&M

Saylor Poffenbarger, Arkansas

Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State

Ashton Judd, Missouri

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

All-SEC Defensive team

Angel Reese, LSU

Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year – Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

6th Woman of the Year – Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Hannah Barber, Alabama

Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina