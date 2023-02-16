After LSU saw its 23-game win streak dissolve in 22-point loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Lady Tigers’ star Angel Reese made sure there would be no hangover Thursday night.

But it certainly wasn’t easy against a 20-win Ole Miss team.

A determined Reese played all 40 minutes and carried her team by scoring a career-high 36 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a 69-60 LSU victory that was a struggle from beginning to end in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"I know my last game I didn't help my team win and mentally it was tough on me the past two days," Reese said. "It was just about how I was going to respond tonight and I felt like I responded well and do what I could do to get the win."

A 8-0 Lady Tigers run keyed by two Flau’jae Johnson steals resulting in baskets broke a 34-34 tie with 5:51 left in the third quarter gave LSU (24-1 overall, 12-1 SEC) a lead it never relinquished.

"We're tired, everybody's tired," LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said. "You've got to fight through it because you'll get your second wind in March."

Though the No. 5 ranked Lady Tigers eventually built an 11-point lead three times, Ole Miss (20-5, 10-3 SEC) refused to fold.

Led by guard Angel Baker’s 21 points and a defense that held LSU to its worst shooting performance of the season at 32.8 (22 of 67) percent, the Rebels cut LSU’s lead twice to 5 points but got no closer.

LSU had a huge advantage at the free throw line, hitting 24 of 30 compared to 4 of 7 for Ole Miss.

"I thought there were numerous opportunities we missed we could have taken advantage of," Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. "We could have taken the lead in multiple situations and we just didn't."

It was another grind-it-out win for the Lady Tigers with three games left in the regular season. After enjoying double-digit victory margins in 17 of its first 18 wins, LSU’s last five of six wins have been by margins of 3, 8, 5 (in overtime), 6 and 9.





LSU plays at Florida (14-12, 3-10) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Last season, the Gators handed the Lady Tigers one of their three SEC losses (73-72) before LSU won the re-match 66-61 in Baton Rouge.