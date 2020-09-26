TigerDetails - Reigning champ LSU can't slow Miss. State 'Air Raid,' drops opener, 44-34

So much for the afterglow.

An almost entirely new cast of main characters stumbled out the admittedly unusual gate Saturday for reigning national champion LSU.

The No. 6 Tigers couldn't consistently stop or keep up with Mississippi State and, for the first time in program history, dropped its season opener the year following a title with a 44-34 loss.

Transfer quarterback K.J. Costello completed 36 of his 60 passes for 623 yards, five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in his and coach Mike Leach's debut for the Bulldogs.

Three different receivers caught at least six or more passes for more than 120 yards.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan completed 27 of his 46 passes for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first career start.

More to come...