Joe Burrow's early season SEC weekly honors streak is as hot as his passing percentage.

For third time in unbeaten No. 4 ranked LSU's first four games, Burrow was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week after he threw a school-record six touchdown passes in the Tigers' SEC-opening 66-38 win at Vanderbilt Saturday.

Burrow completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards as LSU scored the most points in regulation in a SEC game in school history. He became the first player in LSU history to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games and he extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with at least 20 completions to seven straight.

Burrow's 357 passing yards in the first half is also a school record and the most by a quarterback in the SEC in the last 15 years. Through four games, Burrow has more completions (100), passing yards (1,520) and passing touchdowns (17) than any player in school history over that span.

So far, Burrow has completed 100-of-124 (80.6 percent) for 1,520 yards, 17 TDs and two interceptions.



LSU currently leads the nation in scoring offense (57.8 points per game) as the Tigers have scored more points through the first four games of a season than any other team in school history during the SEC era.

Burrow joins Tommy Hodson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006 as the only quarterbacks in LSU history to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times in a single season. The honor is the fifth for Burrow during his LSU career as he won the award twice in 2018.