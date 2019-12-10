News More News
Dave Aranda is focus of UNLV HC search, deal almost done: report

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
Fox Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman dropped a bomb on the LSU faithful on Tuesday when he tweeted that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has emerged as the focus of the UNLV head coaching search.

Feldman, a credible source in the coaching search world, also stated that a deal could be finalized within the next 24 hours.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger reported that Aranda is a candidate for the Colorado State head coaching gig, along with interest from UNLV.

LSU is less than two weeks away from playing in the first round playoff game against Oklahoma, but a source tells TigerDetails.com that Aranda is likely to stay through the LSU's postseason run if he is hired elsewhere.

Aranda is currently the highest paid assistant coach in college football, earning $2.5 million annually. He would have two years left on a four-year deal at LSU. His contract included a clause prohibiting him from making a lateral defensive coordinator move, but allows him to accept a head coaching position.

The news comes just a week away from the Early Signing Period in recruiting and it will be interesting to see how the news of a possible departure, or even an impending departure, may affect the recruiting class.

