Fox Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman dropped a bomb on the LSU faithful on Tuesday when he tweeted that LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has emerged as the focus of the UNLV head coaching search. Feldman, a credible source in the coaching search world, also stated that a deal could be finalized within the next 24 hours.

SOURCES: #LSU DC Dave Aranda has emerged as the focus of the #UNLV head coaching search and a deal could be sorted out as early as within the next 24 hours. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 10, 2019

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger reported that Aranda is a candidate for the Colorado State head coaching gig, along with interest from UNLV. LSU is less than two weeks away from playing in the first round playoff game against Oklahoma, but a source tells TigerDetails.com that Aranda is likely to stay through the LSU's postseason run if he is hired elsewhere.

Some news here in New York, per sources: #LSU’s Dave Aranda, mentioned already at Colorado State, is also in the mix at #UNLV. He’s the highest-paid assistant in the country and wants to be a head coach.



School has spoken to #Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo and Matt Canada. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2019

Adding to our earlier report: #UNLV and #LSU’s Dave Aranda in serious negotiations. School is working on a deal to make him its new head coach.



UNLV has a new facility, will play in Raiders new stadium and is promising significant financial support for Aranda’s potential staff. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2019

Aranda is currently the highest paid assistant coach in college football, earning $2.5 million annually. He would have two years left on a four-year deal at LSU. His contract included a clause prohibiting him from making a lateral defensive coordinator move, but allows him to accept a head coaching position.