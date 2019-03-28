A Yahoo report released Thursday morning identifies Shannon Forman as the middleman on the receiving end of a "strong ass offer" coach Will Wade allegedly made for freshman Javonte Smart.

The report defines Forman as a " fixture in Baton Rouge basketball circles" and someone who LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart referred to as 'my mentor'." Documents that were viewed by Yahoo reporters showed a link via email between Forman and Christian Dawkins, who is now in jail for his role in the college basketball scandal.

One email sent in August, 2016 from Dawkins confirms a relationship between Dawkins and Forman and provides updates on not only Smart but eight other players including former Tiger Brandon Sampson.

"I met with ... Shannon Forman, who has Javonte smart (sic). [Forman] had two kids in the elite 24 game that have a shot down the line. And he also wants to give us Brandon Sampson."

Forman reportedly has been described as a trainer and coach of the freshman guard, who has known Smart for "most of my life." LSU officials, Forman and Smart declined to comment on the subject.

Interim coach Tony Benford said he's met Forman before and said "he's got a great relationship with Javonte. That's all I know."

Wade, who has been suspended from the team since March 8, is not expected to rejoin the team during its run in the NCAA tournament.

A link to the full report can be found here












