The New Haven (Conn.) Register reported Friday that the father of former LSU basketball star Tremont Waters committed suicide Thursday afternoon in a New Haven motel.

The state Office of the Chief Medical examiner confirmed Friday that Edward Waters Jr., 49, killed himself. New Haven police found Waters at noon on Thursday when they were called about an injured person at Super 8 motel.

It isn’t known if Tremont Waters was told about his father’s death before Waters played in the Las Vegas Summer League Thursday night.

Waters, who has averaged 10 points and 5 assists starting all four games for the Celtics’ unbeaten summer league team, scored 8 points and dealt 9 assists in his team’s 113-87 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Celtics don’t play again until Saturday afternoon. It isn’t clear of Waters is still with the team or has returned home.

Waters’ father was a major guiding influence in his son’s life.

In a 2013 interview with the New Haven Register, he emphasized on he taught Tremont to be a great young man.

“What I love about sports, basketball teaches him leadership, how to lead by example, and how to be responsible for other people,” Edward Waters Jr. said. “I just want him to one day get a degree from college and be able to feed himself, his loved ones, his kids later on in life.

“We love basketball, but it’s all about what type of young man he’s going to be, what type of husband, what type of father, a leader in his own community.”