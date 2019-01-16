LSU is losing a key cog in its recruiting department.





Jeremy Hawkins, who just wrapped up his first year as an assistant director of personnel for the Tigers, is expected to be named the defensive line coach at Mercer.





The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news.





Hawkins played an integral role recruiting the southeast for LSU over the past year, particularly parts of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.





Hawkins, a Troy alum, spent only one season in Baton Rouge. He also played defensive end for the Trojans and graduated in 2009.





Hawkins had previous stints at Troy, Central Oklahoma, Dublin High School in Georgia and was the head coach at Middle Georgia State of the NAIA in 2014-15. He was also on UAB’s coaching staff.